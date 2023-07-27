Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Navient updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 944,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

