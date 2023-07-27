Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Navient updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.30 EPS.
Navient Price Performance
NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 944,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.57.
Navient Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Navient
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
