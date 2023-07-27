NCS Multistage (NCSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.
NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.2 %
NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 4,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.
About NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.
