NCS Multistage (NCSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 4,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

