Needham & Company LLC Cuts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $455.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $470.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.75.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

