New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.50 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

