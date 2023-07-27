Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEM opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.