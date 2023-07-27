NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NREF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 11,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 503.19 and a current ratio of 503.19. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.86.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,020.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently weighed in on NREF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $255,927.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,584. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

