NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. 1,380,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

