Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 31,563 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of TPI Composites worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 511,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

TPIC traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,811. The firm has a market cap of $280.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

