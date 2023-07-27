Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up 2.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 730,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,522. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.