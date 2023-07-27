NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

