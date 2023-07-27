NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.05

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.65. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 68,449 shares changing hands.
NioCorp Developments Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
