Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in July

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Nocturne Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ MBTC remained flat at $11.25 on Thursday. 7,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.
About Nocturne Acquisition
Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nocturne Acquisition
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.