Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 216.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Nogin in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Nogin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NOGN remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,445. Nogin has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $230.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.
Institutional Trading of Nogin
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nogin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nogin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the second quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nogin
Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
