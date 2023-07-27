NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 29,577 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,709,000 after purchasing an additional 175,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,536,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

