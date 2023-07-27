NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

