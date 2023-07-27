NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 5,756,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

