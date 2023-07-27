Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.45-22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.4-38.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.40 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.45-$22.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE NOC traded down $20.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.53. 385,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.79. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

