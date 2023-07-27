NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,131. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.76.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

