Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,070. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

