Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

