Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.00

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 48905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Insider Activity

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709,118 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 506,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

