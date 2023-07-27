Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.00

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 48905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,126 shares of company stock worth $1,418,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

