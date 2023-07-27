NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-$3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.39-3.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.20. 1,922,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,568. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

