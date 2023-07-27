NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,123 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,191 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,841. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

