Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,286. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 451,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.