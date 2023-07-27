Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 6,574,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $317,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

