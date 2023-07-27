OmniaVerse Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $154,918.54 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

