Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $109.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OMC stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

