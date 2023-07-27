OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.04, but opened at $44.29. OneMain shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 803,980 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.