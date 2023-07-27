Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Onex from C$88.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

ONEX stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$80.60. 60,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,933. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Onex has a one year low of C$58.71 and a one year high of C$81.55. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.13.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

