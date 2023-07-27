Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $248.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

