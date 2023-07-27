Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $248.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.
V has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.
Visa Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.