Optimum Investment Advisors Has $31,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

