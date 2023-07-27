Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 219,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 423,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

