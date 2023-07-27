Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 4.3 %
OGEN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.