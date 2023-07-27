Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 4.3 %

OGEN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

