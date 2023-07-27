Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 39,200 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $114,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $467,280.00.

Galecto Stock Down 3.9 %

GLTO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 667,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

GLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galecto in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Galecto in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Stories

