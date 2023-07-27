Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 16,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $28.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.