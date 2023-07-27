Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $139.45 and last traded at $138.84, with a volume of 1512719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.77.

The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.69.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $8,674,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

