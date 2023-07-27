Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) EVP Charles J. Carter Sells 9,263 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PKG traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

