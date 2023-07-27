Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.88-$1.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE PKG traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.52. 642,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $155.40.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

