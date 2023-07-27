PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

PAR Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 104,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,479. The firm has a market cap of $925.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $100.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,118 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

