Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.85) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.98) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.82).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 547.50 ($7.02). The stock had a trading volume of 219,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 526.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.67) and a one year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 437.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,380.95%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £15,420.02 ($19,771.79). Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

