Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Evercore ISI

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

