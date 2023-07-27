Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 2.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 55,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 228,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other news, major shareholder Parent Co. Fcmi acquired 4,300,000 shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,276,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 160.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 201,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

