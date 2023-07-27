Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,020. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

