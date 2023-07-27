Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PRFT opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $125,985,000 after buying an additional 364,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

