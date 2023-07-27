Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,460. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.88.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

