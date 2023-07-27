Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 87,628 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 180.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,628 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,467. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

