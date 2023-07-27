Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.81. 1,995,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,926. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

