Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73,944 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after buying an additional 3,162,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,532. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

