Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

